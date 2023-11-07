Baked goods from the oven usually look appetizing and have a wonderful flavor. However, sometimes a rather unpleasant thing can happen: it becomes hard and sometimes even oaky.

Daily video

This can happen immediately after cooking or if the baked goods sit for a while. The prostoway website has analyzed the causes of this phenomenon and recommended a simple culinary life hack to help you deal with it.

Read also: How to check if baking whites are whipped correctly

Causes of the problem

First, you should check whether the cooking conditions for the product were met. The right temperature plays an important role in the baking process. Some recipes require the oven to be preheated to a certain temperature. Ignoring this requirement can negatively affect the result.

Culinary life hack

One of the simple culinary life hacks that can save your baked goods is adding mayonnaise to the dough. Just one tablespoon of mayonnaise can significantly improve the texture and flavor of your baked goods. Don't worry, even in the case of buns, this life hack works amazingly well. And it is important to note that even such a small amount of mayonnaise will not affect the taste of the product, but will help keep it fresh and tender.

As a reminder, we've already written about why baked goods don't work.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!