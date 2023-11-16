Flowers are a great way to decorate your home, but they need special care to stay fresh and beautiful. Florists recommend using sugar to extend the life of cut flowers.

Sugar is a natural nutrient that provides flowers with the energy they need to grow and develop. It also helps to improve the stem's water absorption, which can also help to extend the life of the flowers.

To use sugar to care for cut flowers, simply add one to two teaspoons of sugar to the water in the vase. Sugar can be used for all types of cut flowers, but it is especially effective for flowers with a short shelf life, such as roses and carnations.

Here are some other tips for caring for cut flowers:

Cut the flower stems at an angle to improve water absorption.

Change the water in the vase every day or two days.

Keep flowers away from direct sunlight and heat.

Using these simple tips, you can enjoy the beauty of your cut flowers for longer.

Here are some other natural tips for caring for cut flowers:

You can add a tablespoon of white vinegar to the water in which the cut flowers are standing to keep it clean and prevent bacterial growth. Or add a tablespoon of powdered sugar to the water to further nourish the flowers. A few ice cubes can also extend the shelf life of the flowers.

You can experiment with different natural products to find what works best for your flowers.

