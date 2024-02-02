A washing machine is an indispensable tool in the home, but like any appliance, it needs to be maintained. An unpleasant odor from a washing machine can indicate various problems that need to be addressed to avoid breakdowns and unpleasant odors. TSN writes about this.

Causes of unpleasant odors:

Dirt and powder residues: After washing, small particles of clothes, hair, and threads may remain in the drum, which accumulate and rot over time, creating an unpleasant odor.

Mold and mildew: Humidity, heat, and dirt are favorable conditions for mold and mildew to grow, which also cause odors.

Dirty filter: Over time, the filter becomes clogged with dirt, hair, and threads, resulting in stagnant water and an unpleasant odor.

Improper use: Failure to follow the rules of operation, such as overloading the drum, using excessive amounts of detergent, or washing at low temperatures, can lead to dirt and odor buildup.

How to get rid of odor:

Clean the drum: Regularly wipe the drum with a damp sponge or cloth to remove any dirt and powder residue.

Use of special products: Use specialty washing machine cleaners that remove dirt, mold, and mildew.

Cleaning the filter: Clean the filter of the washing machine regularly, according to the instructions for the appliance.

Washing at high temperature: Periodically wash clothes at high temperature (60-90°C) to kill fungus and bacteria.

Using vinegar: Add 50 g of vinegar to the drum during the wash cycle. Vinegar has an antifungal effect and will help eliminate odors.

Airing: Leave the door open after washing to allow the drum to dry.

Preventing unpleasant odors:

Do not overload the drum: Load the machine according to the recommended weight.

Use the correct amount of washing powder: Do not use too much powder, as excess powder can build up in the drum.

Wash at the optimum temperature: Select the wash temperature according to the type of fabric.

Clean the machine regularly: Make the cleaning with a special product.

Ventilate the machine: Leave the door ajar after washing.

By following these tips, you will be able to avoid unpleasant odors from your washing machine and keep it clean and efficient for a long time.

