Why violet leaves turn yellow and how to avoid it: rules for care

Violets are beautiful and delicate houseplants that are often found in houses and apartments. However, violets are quite demanding to care for, and if you don't follow the rules, they can start to turn yellow and drop flowers.

By following these simple rules from the uapress website, you can grow healthy and beautiful violets that will delight you with their flowering for a long time.

Here are some common mistakes that can lead to problems with violets:

Insufficient moisture level. Violets need regular watering but you must not flood them. The soil in the pot should be slightly moist but not wet. It is also important to monitor the air humidity. Violets love it when the air in the room is humid, so you can put a bowl or jar of water on the windowsill.

Drafts. Violets do not tolerate drafts, so they should not be placed near an open window or door.

To keep your violets healthy and beautiful, follow these care rules:

Water violets regularly but do not flood them. The soil in the pot should be slightly moist but not wet.

Keep an eye on the air humidity. Violets love it when the air in the room is humid, so you can put a bowl or jar of water on the windowsill.

Protect violets from drafts.

Place violets in bright but diffused light. Direct sunlight can cause burns on the leaves.

Additional tips for caring for violets:

Repot violets every year in the spring.

Feed violets with a special fertilizer for Saintpaulia family.

Remove wilted flowers and leaves regularly.

