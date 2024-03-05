Why fresh steak turns gray and is it safe to eat: expert explanation

It is a mistake to believe that the color of meat is a reliable indicator of its freshness. The statement that the redder the color of the steak, the better is not true.

Daily video

Over time, meat can lose its red color and turn gray, but this does not mean that it is spoiled, IFLScience writes.

Why is meat red?

Meat gets its red color from myoglobin, a protein that binds to oxygen. When meat is exposed to oxygen, myoglobin is converted to oxymyoglobin, which has a deeper red color.

Why does meat turn gray?

Over time, oxygen continues to oxidize myoglobin, converting it to metmyoglobin, which is gray. This process occurs faster on the surface of the meat, so minced meat can turn gray faster than whole pieces.

Is it safe to eat gray meat?

Gray meat does not always mean that it is spoiled. However, it is important to check the meat before cooking to make sure it does not have an unpleasant odor or slippery texture.

Why is the meat in the store so red?

Meat in the store often has a deeper red color than meat at home because it is packaged in special plastic that allows some air to pass through. This allows the meat to oxidize and turn red.

Here are some tips on how to keep meat fresh:

Store meat in the refrigerator at 0-4°C. Wrap the meat tightly in foil or cling film.

Freeze the meat if you are not going to eat it within a few days.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!