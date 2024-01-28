Why dogs howl and what they mean by it: 5 reasons

Dogs have a whole arsenal of ways to communicate, from elegant body movements to expressive barking. One of the most emotional, but also the most annoying sounds for humans is howling. Why do dogs howl?

Howling is a natural way for dogs to communicate, zaxid.net writes. Various reasons can cause howling, from instinctive reactions to health problems. Observing your dog's behavior and consulting a veterinarian will help you decipher the motives for howling.

From ancestors to modern times:

Reaction to sounds: High-frequency sounds such as sirens, music, or an alarm clock can instinctively provoke howling. This is an echo of the ancient way wolves, the ancestors of dogs, communicated. The howling usually stops when the trigger disappears.

A warning of danger: Howling can be a signal of an imminent threat. For example, a dog may howl to warn of a stranger in the area. This is a way of protecting themselves and their pack.

Howling as a way of manipulation:

Attracting attention: A dog may howl to get what they want, such as a treat or a game. It is important not to give in to such manipulations. Ignore the howling and pay attention only to calm behavior.

Separation anxiety:

Fear of loneliness: Strong attachment to the owner can lead to howling when the dog is left alone. Signs of anxiety can also include damaging things, whining, and excessive licking.

Howling as a signal of pain:

Consult your veterinarian: If a dog that doesn't usually howl suddenly starts to do so, it could be a symptom of injury, pain, or another medical condition. Do not ignore such behavioral changes.

