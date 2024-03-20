Typically, men's clothing differs from women's not only in terms of sewing methods and style, but also in terms of which side of the shirt or jacket buttons are sewn on.

On men's clothing, they are located on the right, while women's buttons are fastened on the left. This is an ancient tradition that has been going on for decades and remains a mystery to many. But IFLScience has analyzed why this happened.

At first glance, this may seem a bit strange, especially considering that right-handed people make up the majority of the population. However, there are several theories that explain this difference in button placement.

One of the most common theories suggests that it may have military roots. According to this theory, men had buttons on the right side because, being right-handed, they usually held their weapons (particularly a sword) on the left. This arrangement of buttons made it easier to fasten outerwear without hindering the grabbing of weapons.

A theory supported by some historians states that women's dresses were traditionally buttoned on the left so that someone else could button their clothes on the left. At the time buttons were invented, they were an expensive item, so wealthy women had assistants to button their dresses. This made the buttoning process easier.

Another theory suggests that the left-hand side of the buttons on women's clothing was related to their active lifestyles. Wealthy women of the time often rode horses, and buttoning on the left prevented cold air from entering the dress.

However, there is also a theory that these differences in button placement are just a relic of bygone eras that have remained the standard even after their practical significance has been lost.

Despite all these theories, button placement on men's and women's clothing remains one of the most famous and mysterious differences in clothing style. And it seems that this tradition will remain with us for a long time.

