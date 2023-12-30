Why orchids are grown in transparent pots: tips from experienced florists

Transparent orchid pots are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also important for the successful flowering of the plant. Lighting and watering play a crucial role in this process.

Lighting

Orchids need bright but diffused light. The best place for them is a windowsill facing east or west. Avoid placing the plant in direct sunlight as this can cause burns.

The daylight period for orchids should take 12 to 16 hours. In winter, when daylight hours are short, you can use a phytolamp for additional lighting.

Watering

Orchids do not like excessive watering. It is better to water them rarely, but abundantly, so that the water completely soaked the root system. After watering, leave the water in the tray for 15-30 minutes, and then drain it.

Orchid roots photosynthesize, so they need light for normal development and growth. Transparent pots allow the roots to receive the necessary amount of light. Using opaque pots can lead to root rot and death of the plant.

Additional tips

Use a special substrate for orchids that allows good air and water flow.

Feed orchids with special orchid fertilizer once a month during the period of active growth.

Repot your orchids as they grow when the roots have completely filled the pot.

