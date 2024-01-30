During the cold season, living quarters are often cold. To keep warm, some people use the air conditioner on heating mode. But is it safe?

Daily video

Experts say yes, it is, but with certain restrictions. Vikna writes about this.

Older models of air conditioners were designed exclusively for cooling air in the summer. But modern split systems can also be used for heating. The main thing is to follow the manufacturer's recommendations.

As a rule, the air conditioner can be used for heating if the air temperature outside the window is not lower than -5 degrees. Owners of inverter air conditioners can use the equipment for heating at temperatures down to -15 degrees.

However, even if the air conditioner can be used for heating in winter, you should not do it all the time. This can lead to premature wear and tear.

An air conditioner is best suited for temporary heating of a room, for example, if you come home in the evening and want to warm up quickly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!