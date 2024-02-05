Why you need to water orchids with lemon juice: experts advise using a life hack

Orchids are exquisite flowers that adorn any home. However, they can be finicky to care for, especially when it comes to watering them.

Luckily, there is a simple trick to help you keep your orchids healthy and lush - watering the plants with lemon juice.

Why is lemon juice good for orchids?

Lemon contains many vitamins and minerals that are also beneficial for plants. It has bactericidal properties, contains vitamin C and B, as well as potassium and magnesium.

Since orchids like acidic soil, watering with lemon juice creates optimal conditions for them. Lemon juice also prevents root decay and stimulates root growth.

Lemon juice provides the orchid with the necessary nutrients for flowering and increases resistance to pests.

How to water orchids with lemon juice:

Mix 100 ml of lemon juice with 3 liters of water. Pour the solution into a bowl. Place the orchid pot in it for 30 minutes. Then remove the pot from the saucer, wipe off any remaining liquid, and put it back in its usual place.

Repeat this procedure once a week in summer and once every two weeks in winter.

Important: do not water the orchid with lemon juice more than once a week, otherwise you may damage the roots. Also make sure the water is at room temperature.

