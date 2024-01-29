Why you should never use a wet oven mitt

It's a real challenge to take a baking sheet out of the oven without mittens. There is a risk of severe burns to your hands and fingers.

Daily video

That's why we have oven mitts, insulated cloth towels, or silicone hand covers to protect your hands from high temperatures. But Mental Floss warns that wet mittens should never be used.

Traditional fabric mittens work by inserting a layer of heat-resistant material inside. If the fabric gets wet or you put your hands inside the mitt, the effectiveness of the thermal barrier is dramatically reduced. This is because water conducts heat. This thermal conductivity is 25 times higher than that of air.

In a series of experiments conducted at the Department of Design, Housing and Merchandising at Oklahoma State University, researchers found that wearing a wet glove that was exposed to 177 degrees Fahrenheit or higher could cause a third-degree burn in just one second.

Scientists have identified another drawback of fabric gloves - seams. In a glove, when your fingers are pressed against a hot surface, heat is transferred faster near the stitched part of the glove.

For now, it's best to make sure your fabric gloves are completely dry before using them. Also, make sure your hands are completely dry before putting your hand in the oven mitt.

Silicone mitts should also be kept dry inside and out, although they are not as susceptible to water as cloth mitts. While some are labeled as waterproof, others may have a cotton lining, so it's best to be safe. Keeping them dry also reduces the likelihood of a hot pan slipping out of your hands.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!