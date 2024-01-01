There are several reasons why you shouldn't share a towel with someone. According to popular belief, sharing a towel can lead to illness, misfortune, and even divorce.

It is believed that a shared towel can transmit a disease from one person to another. Therefore, it is dangerous to wipe yourself with a person who is sick.

Also, a shared towel can bring misfortune and bad luck to people, and lead to divorce.

On the other hand, it is not hygienic. After wiping even washed hands on the towel, bacteria, skin particles, dirt, and sweat from the other person may remain. If one of the people is sick, the other can get infected by using the same towel.

Some people find sharing a towel awkward or even indecent.

Here are some tips to help you avoid the negative consequences of sharing a towel with someone:

Use separate towels. Each family member should have their own towel.

This will help prevent the spread of bacteria. Washing towels. Towels should be washed at high temperatures to kill bacteria.

