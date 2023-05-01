Why you can't wear clothes inside out: signs and superstitions

Folk signs and superstitions are an integral part of the culture of every nation. Ukraine is no exception, and there are many superstitions and signs related to the habit of wearing clothes inside out.

There are many signs that claim that wearing clothes inside out is dangerous and can lead to bad luck. One of them claims that when a person wears clothes inside out, he or she "invents problems for himself or herself" because he or she does not look to the future and does not ward off negative energy.

Read also: Which flowers bring happiness to the house and which ones bring trouble

Another sign says that when a person wears clothes inside out, it indicates that they want to hide their essence or are hiding something. This may be due to the fact that people feel that wearing clothes inside out makes their name and identity-less visible.

Video of the day

The superstitions associated with wearing clothes inside out have different explanations, but most of them are related to energy and magic. Some people believe that wearing clothes inside out causes them to release their energy back into the world and that it can remove their protective barriers.

Other superstitions have to do with culture and history. In ancient times, people wore clothes with the wrong side out to hide their identity from evil spirits and hostile gazes. Some believed that wearing clothes inside out could cause bad consequences, such as bad luck, illness, and disagreements with loved ones.

There are also practical reasons why you should not wear clothes inside out. For example, if the skin on the back of the garment is not the same as the front, it can cause discomfort and skin irritation. In addition, wearing the sleeves or pants of a garment inside out can cause zippers and buttons to become unstable.

Superstitions and signs associated with wearing clothes inside out have existed in folk culture for a very long time. It is believed that this custom arose in ancient times when people believed in magic and enchantment. For example, in Ancient Russia, it was believed that wearing clothes inside out could change the course of a person's life and make them vulnerable to negative energy.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!