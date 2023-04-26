Why you shouldn't wear or throw away holey socks: folk signs and superstitions

Socks are a necessary part of any wardrobe, as they protect your feet from external factors and help keep them warm. However, socks often cannot serve for a long time because they wear out quickly. At the same time, if a hole forms in the socks, many people will simply throw them away, but our grandmothers used to darn such products because they used to be in great short supply.

Nevertheless, there are people who continue to wear torn socks, unaware that such damage can drain a person's vitality and energy. It is worth paying attention to the condition of your socks and your health, and replacing worn or damaged products with new ones.

People share signs that associate leaky socks with bad luck and misfortune:

It is believed that wearing socks with holes in them can cause financial difficulties or even poverty;

In addition, if the holes appeared on the new socks very quickly, it may indicate that the person often abandons their interests in favor of others;

If a person has hastily put on holey socks, he or she should stop and think about their actions.

It is believed that those who do not pay attention to holes in their socks also have a messy attitude towards their personal life;

If you dreamed of holes in your socks, you need to be on your guard - perhaps someone close to you thinks badly of you;

In the old days, socks with holes were not thrown away, but sewn up. It was believed that with the discarded socks, a person's wealth went with them. But those socks that could not be saved were burned or thrown away after they were fixed.

We would like to remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

