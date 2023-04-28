Why you can't eat oatmeal every day - nutritionists

We are used to eating oatmeal every morning. But some people should refrain from eating oatmeal on a regular basis.

This was reported by the famous American nutritionist Roxana Ehsani. According to Roxana, oatmeal can harm people with gastrointestinal diseases, including irritable bowel syndrome.

Nutritional value and chemical composition of oatmeal

Oatmeal contains 59 g of simple carbohydrates. The caloric content per 100 grams is 230 kcal.

Oats contain many vitamins and minerals that have a beneficial effect on the state of the nervous system, skin, hair, and normalization of metabolism.

Benefits of oatmeal

- stimulates digestive processes and restores intestinal microflora;

- has a high content of antioxidants;

- lowers cholesterol and reduces the likelihood of blood clots;

- improves immunity;

-normalizes metabolism;

- protects against stress;

- removes toxins and toxins;

Dangers of oatmeal

Oatmeal is high in calories, so it can cause weight gain. To avoid this, eat porridge no more than three times a week. Oatmeal does not allow calcium to be absorbed. Therefore, alternate its intake with other cereals. It contains gluten, so it can cause allergies and digestive problems. Instant oatmeal increases sugar levels. People with diabetes should not eat it.

Because oatmeal contains a lot of vegetable fiber, it can cause flatulence. People with gastrointestinal diseases should eat white rice, semolina, or corn grits.

Healthy people should also not regularly eat oatmeal, especially when cooked with whole milk. Such porridge will be very high in calories and heavy on the stomach. And it's better to ignore instant oatmeal: it contains a lot of sugar and various preservatives and additives. It's best to cook plain oatmeal with skim or vegetable milk and add fresh fruit, berries, and nuts to the dish.

