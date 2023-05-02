Why you can't give umbrellas: folk signs and superstitions

As you know, since childhood we have been taught that you should not dry an umbrella when it is open in the house, because you can seriously anger the house, which loves order. Unfortunately, there are signs about umbrellas not only about their storage, but also about buying, using, and giving them as gifts. We have collected the most popular beliefs and superstitions about umbrellas for you, and will also tell you how they are related to a person's fate.

Beliefs say that you shouldn't give an umbrella as a gift, as it will bring great misfortune to the owner. According to this sign, the person who receives an umbrella will often find themselves outside without an umbrella.

It is also said that a broken umbrella will attract bad news, so you should prepare for the cost of repair or replacement. In addition, if you pick up an umbrella that you dropped yourself, it will bring you bad luck. But if an assistant does it, the sign does not apply to the passerby.

There is also a sign about how umbrella owners should choose the right color. According to esotericists, the classic black color will attract negativity, while white will attract a lot of envious people and constant gossip, which can have a bad effect on reputation.

On the other hand, there are signs that promise good luck and happiness to those who own an umbrella. Newlyweds are advised to buy an umbrella to protect themselves and their home from trouble.

If you dream of hiding from the sun under an umbrella, it can be a symbol of success, especially in financial matters. Such a dream can attract money. But if you stay outside under an umbrella in the rain, it could be a bad sign. You are likely to face small problems, both at work and at home.

You need to take care of your umbrella and not leave it where it doesn't belong, such as on your desk or bed. There is a belief that this can lead to trouble, especially in family relationships.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

