Why underestimate kiwi: what are the incredible benefits of the fruit and who should eat necessarily

BLOG

Daily video

The kiwi fruit doesn't always get the attention it deserves from consumers and nutrition experts. This fruit is rich in important nutrients and has significant positive effects when consumed regularly.

Kiwi contains important nutrients such as dietary fiber, vitamin C, folate, copper, potassium, antioxidants, vitamin E and vitamin K. The skin and seeds of the fruit are edible, although due to the texture of the skin, people mostly consume only the pulp of the fruit.

Further text in the original language

Kivi can be bought throughout the year. They are grown in China, Italy, New Zealand, Greece, Chile, France, Turkey, Portugal and the USA. The fruit has 50 different varieties of m'yakotta from golden to bright rye color, each with its own flavor.

In 100 grams of Syrian fruits contain a total of 61 calories, as well as 0.5 g of fat, 3 mg of sodium, 15 g of carbohydrates, 9 g of sugar, 3 g of dietary fiber, 1.1 g of protein. Quince has more vitamin C than an orange, it is responsible for the growth and renewal of tissues of the body, as well as for the support of the immune system. The fruit also has a large amount of vitamin K, a fatty fatty vitamin that regulates blood glucose, metabolism and the level of calcium in the blood. It also contains copper, which together with zalizom forms black blood cells, supports the health of the bones, nervous system, optimal immune function, and also favors the absorption of zalizom. Kivi also contains a small amount of folic acid and potassium.

Let's find out why we should eat quinoa regularly and how it can affect your health.

1 PREVENTS EXCESSIVE BURNING OF BLOOD.

It has been shown that kiwi prevents blood congestion and controls blood pressure by reducing the amount of lipids in the blood without affecting the ratio of protective and toxic fractions of cholesterol.

Aspirin is recommended for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases by counteracting excessive burning of blood, which can cause damage and irritations in the mucous membranes of the organs of the stomach and intestinal tract. Research shows that the consumption of 2-3 fruits of quinoa per day can replace the daily prophylactic intake of aspirin to thin the blood and improve the health of the heart for a certain period of time.

2 HELPS WITH ASTHMA.

The presence of high levels of vitamin C and antioxidants in quinoa can help control asthma symptoms. Lung function is also improved in those who regularly consume quinoa.

3 ENHANCES POISONING

Quinoa contains a large amount of dietary fiber, which makes it useful for improving digestion. Also, fruits of the cow contain enzymes that help to effectively dissolve bile in the intestines. Therefore, it is recommended to eat quinoa after a large portion of food, as this fruit favors the cleavage of hard bilk from meat and fish, which often causes bloating of the stomach.

At the beginning of 2021 was published the results of a tasty study, which compared the effectiveness and tolerability of kiwi, chickpeas and plantain husks (psyllium) in alleviating constipation. Fruits of kiwifruit won the victory, as they have a better and more comfortable effect on the frequency and consistency of vomiting. And these results appeared to be quite unsupportive for the majority of ....

4 REGULATES BLOOD PRESSURE.

High blood pressure is a risk factor for stroke and heart attack and a major cause of death. The study showed that those who ate 3 kiwis per day for 8 days had a decrease in diastolic and systolic arterial blood pressure. This effect of kiwi is due to the antioxidant lutein and vitamin C.

5 SUPPORTS IMMUNE FUNCTION.

Vitamin C protects cells from damage by free radicals in the body. It is responsible for the growth and renewal of tissues and provides support for the immune system. Regular consumption of kiwi can effectively protect against bacterial and viral infections, seasonal colds, influenza and is likely to favor a better support of coronavirus infection.

6 REDUCES DNA DAMAGE

Oxidative stress is a disturbance of the balance of free radicals and antioxidants in the organism. This process can also cause disruption of the integrity of the DNA strand and lead to health problems, some of which are difficult to detect or treat.

Kiwi fruit contains antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress. The research, which examined human cells, poshkodzhujuchiuyut them with peroxide, showed that those who lived in kiwi, improved the ability of DNA renewal after the impact of free radicals. This means that kiwi can prevent certain diseases, such as colon cancer, which is closely associated with DNA damage.

7 PROTECTS AGAINST VISION LOSS.

Kivi contains zeaxanthin and lutein (supercarotenoids for visual acuity and eye health). These two compounds perform the same function as antioxidants and help to form vitamin A, an important life-saving substance for the eyes. They also reduce the excess of light, which can damage the eyes, and protect the eye from cataracts and other diseases. Therefore, the use of kiwi can prevent degeneration of the yellow beach and, in general, loss of vision.

The vitrectum contains the highest concentration of nerves and, in essence, is the center of communication of the eye. A healthy nervous system plays an important role in its functioning. Civi contains a large amount of mide, which supports the nervous system and, therefore, the health of the eyes.

8 FIGHTS AGAINST BURNING.

The enzyme bromelain, which is found in quinoa, pineapple and papaya greens, can break down bile and treat burning. When you eat kiwi, bromelain is released into the bloodstream, where it ruins odor complexes. Kiwi reduces arthritis-related flare-ups and prevents the development of heart disease and insult.

A large amount of vitamin C in kiva neutralizes internal radicals, which can cause an inflammatory reaction in the body.

9 SUPPORTS THE HEALTH OF THE SKIN

Colagen is responsible for the structure of the skin and softens the bones. Vitamin C is a key component in the synthesis of collagen in the body. Therefore, the use of kiwi helps to maintain a healthy and healthy skin.

10 CONTRIBUTES TO VAGINA LOSS

Kiwi is one of the best fruits to eat if you want to lose weight. These fruits have high water content, low caloric content and a large amount of cellulose, which makes them ideal for a snack or as part of a smoothie for a dinner (but you should still give preference to whole fruits).

A large amount of vitamin C in quinoa is the key to lowering vagina. Vitamin C helps to control blood pressure, regulates cholesterol levels, supports intestinal health and immune function. It also plays an important role in fat metabolism. This is all important when you start the weight loss process.

Kivi fruits have a low glycemic index, i.e. zukor, which is contained in the fruit, is vivilized more. Therefore, these fruits help to regulate the level of zucor in the blood. Kivi contains unbranched and branched cells. Unpurified cellulose (in the plant) provides volume and stimulates the flow of food through the herb system. Roschinna klitkovina inhibits stomach acid and lowers the level of cholesterol in the blood. Two types of cellulose favor the health of the herbal system and prevent overeating during a meal. In addition, kiwi contains the antioxidant actinidin. It helps to split and re-travel bilk and reduce the symptoms of the syndrome of subnasal intestines.

Two to three fruits of kiwi every day is a good solution if you want to improve the health of the cardiovascular system and organs of the stomach. Cows are rich in vitamins, minerals, enzymes, antioxidants and cellulose. All these vitamins are necessary for health and optimal functioning of the organism. In addition, it is worth adding that the daily norm of kiwi will not cognize significantly on your family budget.

JERELO