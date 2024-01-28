Not everyone thinks about it, but the ordinary things we usually throw away can come in handy in the household. The same can be said for onion peels.

The Shuba publication shared two ways to use onion peels in the kitchen, particularly when cooking certain dishes.

Cooking baked meat

One way to use onion peels is to make baked meat with a smoked flavor. To do this, rinse the peels, place them at the bottom of the pan, then add the meat and another layer of peels. Add spices and cook for 10-15 minutes. The result is flavorful meat that the whole family will love.

Making golden broth

Onion peel can also serve as the basis for a golden broth. Pour water over the washed peels and add garlic, salt, and pepper. Once the water boils, simmer for an additional 30 minutes. Remove from heat and strain the broth. If the broth is too concentrated, it can be added to other first courses.

