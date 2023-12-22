Why you shouldn't wash your hands too often: you'll be amazed

Hand washing is an important hygiene measure that helps protect against infections. However, doctors warn that excessive hand washing can be harmful to health.

According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, hand washing is necessary before eating, after visiting the toilet, public places and contact with the sick. However, if you wash your hands too often, it can lead to the following problems:

Reduction of the skin's protective fatty layer, making it more vulnerable to germs.

Washing away beneficial bacteria that also protect the skin from infections.

Decreased immunity, which increases the risk of developing eczema, dermatitis and other diseases.

Harmful effect on the immune system, as the body gets used to antibiotics, which can lead to allergies and autoimmune reactions.

Therefore, doctors recommend to observe the golden mean and wash your hands in the right situations, but do not abuse it.

Here are some tips on how to wash your hands properly:

Use warm water and soap.

Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 to 30 seconds.

Rinse off the soap completely.

Use paper towels to dry your hands.

If you often wash your hands, you can use moisturizer to protect your skin from drying out.

