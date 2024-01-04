With the onset of cold weather, the risk of getting sick increases. To protect yourself from colds, flu, and other infections, it is important to follow personal hygiene rules, including regular hand washing.

Many people believe that antibacterial soap is more effective against germs than regular soap. However, this is not the case.

Antibacterial soap contains special substances that kill bacteria. However, these substances can also kill beneficial microorganisms that live on the skin and protect it from infections.

If you constantly use antibacterial soap, it can lead to a disruption of the skin's microflora and a decrease in its immunity.

Regular soap is just as effective at killing viruses and bacteria if you wash your hands with it properly. To do this, you need to:

Wash your hands with soap and water for 30 seconds.

Pay special attention to the areas between the fingers, the outer surface and the fingertips.

Rinse off the soap thoroughly and dry your hands with a towel.

If you wash your hands in a public place, use the same towel to turn on the tap without touching it with clean hands.

WHO recommendations

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends washing your hands with soap and water in the following cases:

Before eating.

After using the toilet.

After changing diapers.

After wiping your nose, coughing or sneezing.

After contact with a sick person.

After coming home from a public place.

Regular hand washing with soap and water is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from infections.

