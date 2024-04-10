Why the Dead Sea is so salty: scientists explained the uniqueness of the reservoir

The Dead Sea, known for its extreme conditions and incredible salinity, is once again in the center of attention of scientists. According to the latest research, the level of salinity in it continues to rise, which leads to unusual phenomena at the bottom of the lake.

The Dead Sea has no outlet, so water can only leave it by evaporation. This process over millions of years led to the accumulation of salts and minerals, making the lake 9.7 times saltier than the ocean, writes "IFLScience".

Human activities, namely the construction of dams and the diversion of water from the Jordan River for agriculture, have led to a decrease in the supply of fresh water to the Dead Sea. This, in turn, caused even more evaporation and concentration of salts.

Consequences of increasing salinity:

Formation of a salt layer: More and more salt falls to the bottom of the Dead Sea, leading to the formation of a thick layer that grows several inches each year.

Extinction of Life: Life in the Dead Sea was already limited by its high salinity. With its growth, even extremophilic organisms cannot survive.

Color change: In 1992, a Dunaliella parva algal bloom turned the Dead Sea red.

Can the Dead Sea "die"?

Scientists are concerned that without intervention the Dead Sea may lose its unique properties. Falling water levels and rising salinity are making it look more and more like a salt pond.

Researchers are looking for ways to preserve the Dead Sea. One possible option is to divert water from the Red Sea through the canal.

