Cats despise closed doors. They will immediately try to open, scratch, or pry them open in any way. Cats may perceive your attempt to close the door as a signal that their entire "control over the area is under threat."

This may be due to their intense feline desire to dominate and patrol the territory, as experts from AskMyCats have pointed out.

Why cats don't like closed doors

Cats are usually considered independent creatures who prefer to live alone, but this is not the case. Cats, like humans, value teamwork and enjoy receiving attention or just being with you.

"As a result, they want to be involved in everything you do, or at least know what you're up to. If you are hiding behind closed doors, they may not notice that they are missing out on the opportunity to have fun with their special someone," the experts say.

It is noted that the need to dominate and control the territory is one of the most powerful driving motivations of cats.

A cat's territory consists of a central area or den where he feels safe enough to sleep, eat, play, and possibly socialize with other cats. This is the center of the territory, that is, the area outside the core that the cat actively protects from "intruders."

And a closed door indicates that there is a part of your cat's territory where they don't know what's going on. So they think the only reasonable course of action is to meow, scratch, and paw at the door until it opens.

Experts say that when you close the door, cats get sad. Even if you need to close the door to get to the toilet, bedroom, or kitchen, you may not notice the fact that the door is actually blocking access to part of the cat's area.

"This is certainly a problem. So, if your cat is meowing, scratching, or being cranky, don't be alarmed. Cats meow when the door is closed because they want to know what's going on on the other side. Leaving the doors around the house open will make your cat feel more comfortable," the experts say.

How to make your cat stop meowing when the door is closed

To stop your cat from meowing when the door is closed, create a cozy spot for her near a window so she can see what's happening on the other side.

Giving cats the opportunity to see what's going on behind a closed front door is often enough to calm them down. They will be able to look out the window and watch you leave and know exactly where you are.

Under certain circumstances, a cat's increased curiosity about what goes on behind closed doors has a significant impact on the amount of attention they receive. If they don't spend enough time with their family, they are likely to protest the closed door because they feel abandoned.

