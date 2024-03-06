Why the cat stopped going to the litter box: causes and solutions

A person who takes a kitten into his or her home is obliged to teach it to use the litter box. Usually, there are no problems with this process. However, sometimes there is a situation when a cat refuses to go to the litter box, and it is not just for fun - it is sending a signal to its owner. UNIAN will tell you what to do if the cat stops going to the litter box on occasion.

Daily video

Why an adult cat starts shitting anywhere - causes

According to experts, if an adult cat has stopped going to the litter box in a big way, this should be alarming, because any oddities in the animal's behavior signal the presence of problems. The main ones are:

emotional stress and anxiety;

the emergence of a new odor (for example, a change of filler);

hormonal imbalance or sex drive;

diseases of the intestines and genitourinary organs.

Therefore, if the cat has stopped going to the litter box and is shitting in other places, it is better to show it to a specialist.

Why the cat stopped going to the litter box - the main reason

It should be understood that this is not due to the cat's "harmfulness" or character. The problem of why the cat stopped going to the litter box in a big way lies in its health and problems, such as

kidney disease;

stones/sand in the urinary tract.

When defecating, the cat feels pain, which makes it look for a more comfortable place to urinate.

Another common reason why a cat stops going to the litter box after estrus, or why a cat doesn't go to the litter box but is nearby, may be puberty. And if it is not possible to satisfy the reproductive function, it is better to take the cat for castration or spaying.

The third reason is a poor psychological state. Most likely, the animal does not feel safe, something scares or worries it.

Read also: Scientists answered why cats do "massage" their owners with their paws

How to make a cat go to the litter box - expert advice

The main thing you need to know is that the animal's acquaintance with the litter box begins immediately after you take it home.

The choice of litter box and litter is up to you, and the cat just needs to get used to it. Experts advise choosing a regular litter box that the animal can use without difficulty. The litter box should be placed in a place accessible to the cat, but not near the cat's food bowls.

We have already written why cats like to lie down on their owners' feet.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!