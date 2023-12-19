If you observe that your orchid's roots are protruding from the pot, it could be an indication that the plant is experiencing a lack of moisture or nutrients.

In their natural habitat, orchids grow on trees, where they absorb moisture from the air. When orchid roots extend beyond the pot at home, it may signal insufficient moisture.

To address this issue, reconsider your orchid's watering schedule. Water the plant when the top layer of soil is dry by several centimeters.

If the orchid has been in the same pot for several years, the soil may become depleted. In such cases, the plant may benefit from fertilization.

Utilize a specialized orchid fertilizer, following the instructions on the packaging.

If the orchid's pot is too small, the roots may extend outside in search of more space. If you notice the roots growing beyond the pot, consider repotting the plant into a larger container.

