For many people, low blood pressure is normal and does not affect their health or sleep quality. Nevertheless, doctors do not recommend going to bed with low blood pressure. TSN will tell you why you should not sleep with hypotension.

Symptoms of low blood pressure

Headache

Hypotension can cause headaches that make it difficult to fall asleep and can cause insomnia.

Reduced blood supply to the brain

Low blood pressure leads to changes in the blood supply to the brain, which can lead to impaired cognitive functions such as concentration, memory, and problem-solving, which affects sleep quality.

Weakness

Hypotension causes a feeling of weakness and powerlessness, which can directly affect sleep.

Heart problems

Low blood pressure can cause arrhythmias or decreased heart rhythms, which can affect sleep quality.

Anxiety and stress

Blood pressure problems can cause anxiety and make it difficult to fall asleep.

Is it possible to sleep with low blood pressure?

Doctors say that during sleep, a person's blood pressure usually drops by 10-20%, which is normal. But if you have very low blood pressure, sleeping in this state is not recommended, as it can lead to collapse, stroke, or a heart attack. If you are unable to normalize your blood pressure before going to bed, you should consult a doctor.

What can I do to normalize my blood pressure before bed?

Eat salty foods before going to bed. Drink plenty of water. Consume drinks containing caffeine or tea.

If these methods do not help, you should consult a doctor.

