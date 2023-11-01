Plastic bottles are often thrown away without thinking about their possible reuse in everyday life. However, these commonplace items can be very useful in a variety of situations.

Experienced housewives know a few life hacks that can turn plastic bottles into useful tools. This was written by Znai.ua.

Base for an emergency lamp

In the absence of electricity, a plastic bottle can become the basis for an emergency lamp. To create this device, all you need is an empty bottle and an LED flashlight from your mobile phone. After placing the flashlight inside the bottle and filling it with water, the light will be scattered through the water layer and illuminate the surrounding space. This is very useful in the event of a power outage.

Toilet paper holder

A plastic bottle can become an indispensable holder for a toilet paper roll. To do this, you need to cut off the top of the bottle and make two holes opposite each other with a thick needle. Then insert the toilet paper roll inside the bottle and thread the ends of the roll through the holes. Secure the roll to a barbecue skewer that you insert into the roll sleeve. Now you have a handy toilet paper holder.

Improvised watering can

Sometimes you need to pour liquid into a container with a narrow neck, and the lack of a funnel can be a problem. In this case, a plastic bottle can come to the rescue. Simply cut off the top of the bottle, unscrew the cap, and use it as a makeshift funnel. This method will help you pour liquid without spills and unnecessary dirt.

