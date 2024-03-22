BLOG

Daily video

There is an interesting trend: the more successful a person is, the more criticism and discussion he or she is subject to.

People get sophisticated in their fantasies about successful people, attributing the unimaginable to them. How much criticism and condemnation does a successful person have to endure?

Why is it so difficult to endure someone's success? Because envy is impossible to control, to recognize, if you are not in a dialog with yourself. If a person is unable to admit that he or she is jealous and wants to be, then all that remains is to "shed mud", devalue, discuss and condemn.

But why is it important to recognize your envy? Because it is your resource for self-development.

There is always a choice: to live and poison your personality with thoughts. Or, by recognizing envy, you can outline what to strive for and how to achieve it. To develop and move forward.

After all, condemning someone else's success wastes time and makes you feel uncomfortable. But by acting, your life is filled with new meanings, goals, motivation, and struggle. In other words, it's in full swing.

Don't waste your time on other people, but invest only in yourself.