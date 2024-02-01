A new magnetic storm hits the Earth: how to protect yourself from its effects

On Thursday, February 1, a magnetic storm with a magnitude of 4 continues on Earth. Such geomagnetic storms can be noticeable for weather-dependent people.

According to the Meteoagent Center, no further dangerous periods of geomagnetic storms are expected. However, the schedule of magnetic storms can change, as it all depends on the behavior of the Sun.

Forecast of magnetic storms for February 2024

February 2-16 - K-index 2 (low activity)

February 17 - K-index 3 (low activity)

February 18 - K-index 5 (high activity of the solar storm)

February 19 - K-index 5

February 20 - K-index 3 (low solar storm activity)

February 21-29 - K-index 2 (low solar storm activity).

How magnetic storms affect people

Magnetic storms can have a negative impact on human health, especially on weather-dependent people. During periods of powerful geomagnetic fluctuations, the world's population may experience headaches, dizziness, heart palpitations, weakness, and fatigue. Chronic diseases may be exacerbated.

If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a doctor.

What to do during magnetic storms

Experts advise maintaining a healthy lifestyle during magnetic storms. Do not eat junk food, drink coffee or alcoholic beverages.

You should also reduce physical and mental stress. It is best to walk in the fresh air and drink more fluids during these days. Include more seasonal vegetables, fruits, herbs, nuts, and fish in your diet.

