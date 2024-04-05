A powerful magnetic storm hit the Earth with a force of 6 points: how to protect yourself

The magnetic storm of the red level of danger, which began on Earth on April 1, intensified to six points out of 9 possible. Such geomagnetic fluctuations can negatively affect people's health.

According to the Meteoagent service, in the period from April 6 to 28, powerful magnetic storms should not be expected. However, this is only a preliminary forecast and it can change, as magnetic storms are caused by unpredictable activity of the Sun.

Magnetic storms in April 2024

A magnetic storm that has begun can lead to significant deviations in the operation of electrical systems, satellite networks, and other technological infrastructures. It can also affect the health of people, especially those who have increased sensitivity to changes in the magnetic field.

What are magnetic storms?

Magnetic storms are periods when the Earth's magnetic field undergoes significant changes under the influence of solar activity. These changes can disrupt the operation of electrical networks, communication, and navigation systems, as well as negatively affect the well-being of people.

How do magnetic storms occur?

Magnetic storms occur when flares or coronal mass ejections occur on the Sun. These phenomena generate streams of charged particles, which, reaching the Earth, affect its magnetic field.

How do magnetic storms affect people?

The impact of magnetic storms on people can be different, but the following symptoms are most often observed:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Weakness

Increased irritability

Sleep disturbance

How to survive magnetic storms?

Watch the magnetic storm forecast. Protect yourself from the sun. Drink plenty of water. Eat foods rich in potassium and magnesium. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Follow the daily routine. Do sports. Take a contrast shower. Listen to relaxing music. Avoid stressful situations.

If you feel strongly affected by a magnetic storm, consult a doctor.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!