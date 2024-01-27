Red-level magnetic storm hits the Earth: how to protect yourself from the impact

Magnetic storms will reach dangerous levels today and tomorrow. On January 27, the intensity of the hits will reach 5 points, and on January 28, geomagnetic fluctuations will subside to K-index 4 (orange hazard level).

According to the Meteoagent Center, a period of calm should follow after January 28, and no geomagnetic disturbances are expected. However, the forecast may still change, as it is impossible to predict the Sun's activity in advance.

Magnetic storms today and tomorrow

How a magnetic storm affects a person:

mood deterioration

fatigue

headache

sleep disturbance

depressive state

blood pressure surges.

Some people experience joint aches and pains, and chronic diseases are exacerbated. Weather addicts become inattentive, conflicted, and restless.

How to avoid magnetic storms

Do not overwork yourself on the eve of a magnetic storm. To reduce the negative impact of the storm on the body, limit intense physical activity, get more rest, walk in the fresh air, and ensure proper sleep. Follow a healthy diet: eat fish, vegetables, and cereals, and drink more water.

Avoid drinking coffee, alcohol, and smoking. Do not be stressed, avoid conflict situations. Do not take on work that requires concentration and attention. Limit your driving trips.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

