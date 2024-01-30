Pizza for the lazy: a recipe for cheese and sausage sticks

These tasty sticks with a flavorful filling of ketchup, sausage, and cheese are great appetizers for a family dinner or party. They're quick and easy to make with readily available ingredients.

In addition, you can vary the flavors of the sticks depending on your preferences. The recipe was shared by the Shuba portal.

Ingredients:

Yeast puff pastry - 450 g

Hard cheese - 150 g

Salami sausage - 100 g

Ketchup - 150 g

Chicken egg - 1 pc.

White sesame seeds - 30 g

Black sesame seeds - 30 g

Preparation:

Grate the cheese and sausage on a coarse grater. Roll out the dough sheets on a floured surface to a size of 30x30 cm. Brush one sheet of dough with ketchup and spread the grated cheese and sausage evenly over it. Spread the second sheet of dough with ketchup and cover the first sheet with the filling. Cut the dough into 4 cm wide strips. Roll them into spirals. Place on a baking sheet covered with parchment. Cover with cling film and leave for 15 minutes. Beat an egg and brush the spirals with it. Sprinkle with two types of sesame seeds. Bake in a preheated 180 °C oven for 15-17 minutes until golden brown.

