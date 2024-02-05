There is probably no one in the world who doesn't love pizza. However, this dish is quite high in calories, so you shouldn't indulge in it every day.

If you're looking for a quick and easy pizza recipe, you might like the advice of Jorge Saludable, a food blogger who knows a lot about healthy eating. He shared a two-ingredient pizza recipe.

This pizza is prepared in minutes and is very tasty. It's also a great option for those who are keeping fit, as it contains no flour.

"Now you can eat pizza without feeling guilty! With this healthy pizza base, you can eat it as many times as you want," commented George Saludable.

What you need to make pizza

400 g of hydrated red lentils

100 ml of water

Salt and pepper as desired

Turmeric at will

What to put on the pizza:

Tomato - 1 pc.

Gouda cheese - 50 grams

Basil - a sprig

Mushrooms - 2 pieces

How to make pizza without dough

Rinse the lentils and soak them in water for an hour, drain them, then add 100 ml of water and a tablespoon of turmeric (without the slide) and blend in a blender.

Put parchment paper on a baking sheet and pour the lentil and turmeric mixture on top to form a circle. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes at 180 degrees.

When the pizza base is baked, spread the tomato paste on top and sprinkle with grated cheese, then place the sliced mushrooms on top. Put it in the oven for another 5-10 minutes. When the pizza is baked, put basil leaves on top.

