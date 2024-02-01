A team of scientists from the South China Agricultural University has announced the discovery of a new species of snake in a mountain forest in Yunnan province.

The snake, called Pareas guanyinshanensis, or Guanyinshan snake, is about 60 cm long and is nocturnal, hunting slugs, Newsweek writes.

According to scientists, Pareas guanyinshanensis belongs to a group of snakes that feed exclusively on snails and slugs. This gives them an evolutionary advantage because there is much less competition for this food.

The snake has a brown color with black stripes and a yellow-red or yellowish-brown head. Its abdomen and tail are colored pinkish-yellow.

This species is nocturnal, hunting slugs in the dark.

Pareas guanyinshanensis is found only in the Guanyinshan Nature Reserve, making it an endemic species.

Scientists hope that this study will help to preserve Pareas guanyinshanensis and its natural environment.

