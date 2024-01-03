It often happens that we overeat, especially during holidays or other celebrations. This can lead to unpleasant sensations, such as nausea, bloating, bloating, and headaches.

Web.MD

To alleviate the condition after overeating, you can use the following tips:

Take a walk. A light walk will help stimulate digestion and even out blood sugar levels.

Drink water. A cup of water after a meal will help your body get rid of excess salt and prevent constipation.

Avoid soda. Soda can increase the discomfort associated with constipation.

Plan your next meal. Don't despair if you've overindulged in calories. Just continue to eat as usual the next day, drink enough water, and stick to your usual routine.

Eat slowly. It takes about 20 minutes for the stomach to tell the brain that it is full. If you ate too much in the first 10 minutes, you didn't give your brain a chance to realize it.

