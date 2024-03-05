Who hasn't heard of the benefits of olive oil? This product has long been an integral part of Mediterranean cuisine. But did you know that olive oil can be not only an ingredient for delicious dishes but also a real health elixir?

Daily video

Today we're going to talk about why you should drink olive oil on an empty stomach. Try drinking olive oil on an empty stomach, and you will feel your body becoming healthier and more beautiful, vogue.ua writes.

What are the benefits of olive oil?

Olive oil contains monounsaturated fats that fight diabetes, strengthen the heart, lower cholesterol, and improve bowel function.

It is rich in antioxidants that slow down aging, fight cancer, and protect against stroke.

Olive oil also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help with arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.

Why should you drink olive oil on an empty stomach?

Taking olive oil on an empty stomach helps to balance the acidity of the stomach, improve digestion, and relieve constipation.

The oil stimulates bile production, which helps to digest fats better.

It can also help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

How to drink olive oil on an empty stomach?

It is best to drink cold-pressed olive oil.

Start with 1 teaspoon, gradually increasing the dose to 1 tablespoon.

Drink the oil 30 minutes before breakfast.

You can drink the oil with water or lemon juice.

Remember:

It is recommended to consult a doctor before taking olive oil on an empty stomach.

Olive oil can have a laxative effect.

It is not recommended to drink olive oil in case of acute diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.

Attention! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!