Cookies and sweets for dogs: why this meal may be the last one you eat

Feeding your pets properly will ensure a healthy and happy life. This is what veterinarians insist on.

Animal Report experts point out that if your dog swallows sweets, cookies or chocolate, it will not become poison for him, but if it happens often, the dog can become seriously ill.

"Generally, a small piece of chocolate cookie is not enough to cause toxic effects in a medium or large sized dog. However, it's important to remember that any amount of chocolate can be harmful, especially for small breeds or dogs with medical conditions," the experts said.

Why chocolate is bad for dogs

The point is the stimulant contained in cocoa beans. In its properties, it is similar to caffeine. Dogs metabolize theobromine much slower than humans, which leads to the accumulation of its toxic levels in their system. Symptoms of theobromine poisoning include restlessness, rapid breathing and, in severe cases, seizures.

The most dangerous for dogs are dark chocolate and baking chocolate. A bar of chocolate can be a lethal dose for some dogs.

Which sweets are toxic to dogs

Veterinarians say that sugar and modern sweeteners are unnatural to the digestive system. Consumption of sweets can cause an upset stomach and an imbalance of the bacteria living in the intestines.

After eating sweets, dogs may experience vomiting, diarrhea, the condition of the dog can worsen significantly. It is also fraught with four-legged obesity, diabetes, dental problems, etc.

Even xylitol and other artificial sweeteners cause stomach upset, liver damage, hypoglycemia (abnormally low blood sugar), seizures, liver failure, and even death.

You should not feed your dog sweet fruits either, as they can cause kidney failure.

