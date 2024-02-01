Hairstylists have named 'nasty' hair colors that all women should avoid

It is a known fact that you should dye your hair in colors that suit your skin type. A perfectly matched hair color will accentuate your beauty and make the look more expressive.

Daily video

The experts at She Finds recommend that before dyeing your hair, you first determine your skin tone using criteria such as tanning, vein color, and comparing your skin to white paper. With these simple methods, you'll be able to determine if a warm, cool, or neutral shade is right for you.

See also: Seven hair colors that will be trending in 2024

How to match your hair color to your skin tone

Determining your skin tone is the first step to a successful transformation. If you have a warm skin tone, honey and golden-blonde hair colors will be perfect for you and will add warmth to your look. Those with dark hair and warm skin tones will go for cool browns and warm brown colors such as milk chocolate or caramel.

For neutral skin tones, both warm and cool hair tones will be suitable. Especially, warmer tones will give your look a youthful and fresh look.

Dark skin also opens a wide choice, but here it is important to take into account that for swarthy skin more often choose warm saturated shades. From deep brown to scarlet.

What hair colors not to choose

Hairstylist-colorist George Papanikolas advises women with warm skin tones to avoid very golden shades. "Instead, look for cool, blue or ashy shades that balance out the natural warmth of your skin," said the professional.

If your skin is fair with cool undertones, avoid warm blonde shades like gold or caramel - they can add a rosy tint to your skin.

Opt for icy platinum blonde or soft cool blonde or ash tones.

Skin owners with cool skin tones will suit creamy blonde balayage, blond and chestnut colors. "Warm" hair colors should be avoided, as they will contradict the cold skin tone.

Women with darker skin will look better if they choose ash blond. "If you have cold skin tones, you should avoid too cold or ashy shades of hair color," George Papanikolas noted.

Read also: experts have shown hairstyles that are perfect for women with sleek hair (photo)

According to him, these shades can make your skin "dull and washed out."

"Instead, look for warm, golden or reddish tones that complement your skin and help give it a natural warmth," he added.

For neutral skin tones, expert advice:

Fair skin with neutral tones - choose both warm and cool colors like ash, gold, red, copper, etc.

Medium skin with neutral shades - your color is medium brown, suitable for all skin tones and all undertones.

Dark skin with neutral tones - your color is medium brown to dark brown.

According to Papanikolas, people with neutral skin tones take advantage of most shades that complement the complexion due to their position within the spectrum. With all that said, it's recommended to study photos of people with a similar shade who have already "tried on these colors." Then you will be sure that you will be satisfied with the appearance after hair coloring.

Read also: How to find the perfect hair color for women over 50: useful tips

Two hair colors to avoid at all costs

Women over 40 who want to change their image may consider coloring their hair. However, it is important to choose the right color that will emphasize their advantages and hide the flaws.

Two hair color experts, Abdullah Lordet and Daniel Udoh, shared their tips on which hair colors women over 40 should try and which ones to avoid.

1. Skip the heavily bleached looks

Abdullah notes that if you want to go blonde, don't lighten your hair to the roots if you're over 40.

"If hair dye or bleach gets on your scalp, it can cause damage to your scalp, which can lead to thinning hair," she warns.

Instead, Decker and Udo recommend the trendy hair color "mushroom brown," which is currently in vogue. It "mimics a lot of ash tones" and is ultimately "a lighter hair color, but a little darker with gray and purple tones."

2. Don't be too dark

While there's often nothing more sophisticated and powerful than hair dyed black as a streak, this color can seem too harsh for mature beauties, and it often draws attention to fine lines. "If your hair is thinning, you should avoid coloring your hair black. Dark colors can accentuate gray hair," experts say.

It's important to find a color that complements your skin tone and gives your hair a healthy shine.

If you don't know where to start, both experts recommend trying a rich chocolate brown color, which is dark enough to make brunettes feel stunning but light enough to draw attention to their features like eyes and cheekbones rather than wrinkles.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!