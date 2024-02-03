Perfumers advised on how to properly apply expensive fragrances on yourself

Who among us doesn't love the luxurious scents of perfume? We happily spray them on ourselves, creating a fragrant aura around us. But did you know that many people waste perfume in vain?

RadioTrek writes about it. Remember that perfume is not just a smell, but also your personal style. Choose fragrances that emphasize your personality and make you more confident.

Here are some simple rules that will help you save your favorite fragrances:

Do not leave the perfume bottle open. In the air, perfume oxidizes and loses its fragrance.

Store perfume in a dark place. Sunlight breaks down perfume molecules, making them less long-lasting.

Do not rub perfume on your wrists. This destroys the top notes of the fragrance.

Do not spray perfume into the air. This method is ineffective, as most of the fragrance simply escapes.

Apply perfume to the skin from a close distance. This way the fragrance will be better revealed and last longer.

By following these simple rules, you can save your perfume and enjoy its fragrance for longer.

Here are a few more tips:

Don't buy perfumes you don't like. Even if they are "fancy" or "expensive," you won't use them and they will just go to waste.

Buy perfume in small bottles. That way you can change fragrances more often and you don't run the risk of the perfume spoiling while you're using it.

Store perfume in a cool place. This will help them keep their flavor longer.

