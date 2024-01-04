Orange water is an effective home fertilizer for orchids, which contains vitamins P and C. They are necessary for the growth and flowering of this plant.

TSN writes about it.

How to make orange water for orchids

To prepare orange water for orchids, you will need:

1 orange

1 liter of water at room temperature

Preparation:

Cut the orange into small pieces or grind it in a blender. Pour water over the orange slices and leave to infuse for a day. Strain the tincture through a sieve or cheesecloth.

How to use orange water for orchids

There are two ways to water an orchid with orange water:

Water the orchid with orange water instead of regular water. In this case, the orange water should be used once a month.

Leave the orchid in the orange water for 10 minutes. This method of feeding orchids is more effective because the orchid roots receive more nutrients.

