Heal and make them bloom: experts have named a product that will save your orchids

Lemon juice is an affordable and effective tool that can be used to care for orchids. It helps plants grow healthy, strong, and blooming.

Orchids like an acidic environment. Lemon juice helps to maintain this level of acidity, which is important for the health of the plant, writes gardenforindoor.

In addition, lemon juice contains antioxidants that help protect orchids from diseases and pests. It also contains potassium and vitamin C, which promote the growth and development of the plant.

How to use lemon juice for orchids?

Watering. Add a few drops of lemon juice to the water for watering orchids. This will help maintain an acidic environment and provide the plant with nutrients.

Rubbing the leaves. Mix fresh lemon juice with water and wipe the orchid leaves. This will help remove dust and dirt, as well as add shine to the leaves.

To pour lemon juice on an orchid, follow these steps:

Pour 200 ml of warm water into a cup.

Add 10 drops of lemon juice to it.

Place the orchid in the solution for 30 minutes.

Return the orchid to its original place.

This method can be used no more than once a month.

How to use lemon juice to wipe orchid leaves?

Mix 10 drops of fresh lemon juice with 200 ml of soft, clean water at room temperature. Moisten a cotton ball in the resulting solution. Wipe the orchid leaves from all sides. Avoid getting the solution on the roots and growth points of the leaves.

This method can be used no more than once a month.

Caution. Do not use pure lemon juice to water or wipe orchid leaves. This can cause damage to the plant.

