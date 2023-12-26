A delicious and nutritious breakfast is a great way to start the day. But what if you don't like plain oatmeal? Here are some interesting combinations that will complement the usual taste.

British chef Jamie Oliver offers some original breakfast recipes with oatmeal and eggs that can be prepared quickly and easily.

Oatmeal with fruit and nuts

This recipe is a basic one and you can add different fruits and nuts to it to your liking.

Ingredients:

100 g of dried fruit (raisins, dried apricots, etc.)

50 g unsalted nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, etc.)

50 g of seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, poppy, etc.)

400 g of oatmeal

1 tsp of ground cinnamon

400 ml of milk or natural yogurt

1 apple

Preparation:

Grind dried fruits and nuts. Mix them with oatmeal, seeds and cinnamon. Add milk or natural yogurt and chopped fruit. Cover the mixture in a bowl with water and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, stir the porridge and serve.

Breakfast with eggs and avocado

This recipe is perfect for those who love breakfast with eggs.

Ingredients:

1 red pepper

4 green onions

1/2 avocado

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 sweet potato

2 eggs

2 tbsp. l. cheese

(optional) 1/2 red chili

(optional) a few sprigs of fresh herbs

Preparation:

Cut the peppers into thin strips. Finely chop the green onions. Peel the avocado and cut it into cubes. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the peppers, green onions, and avocado. Fry for 3-4 minutes or until soft. Dice the sweet potatoes and add them to the pan. Fry for another 3 minutes. Crack the eggs into the skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Cover the pan and cook until the eggs are done. Sprinkle the breakfast with cheese and (optionally) red chili and fresh herbs.

Classic English breakfast

This breakfast is a real energy boost for the whole day.

Ingredients:

3 strips of smoked bacon

4 chipolata sausages

1 tbsp of olive oil

160 g of tomatoes

4 eggs

3 slices of bread

Preparation:

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and sausages. Fry for 10-12 minutes or until cooked through. Remove the bacon and sausages from the pan, reserving the fat. Add the tomatoes to the skillet and sauté for a few minutes. Crack the eggs into the skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet and cook until the eggs are done. Toast the bread. Serve breakfast with bread.

