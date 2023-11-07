Pillowcases are usually associated with cleanliness and comfortable sleep. However, if you don't change your pillowcases often enough, you could be putting yourself in danger.

Experts explained that in addition to dust mites, particles of skin, sweat, or makeup can remain on the pillowcase. They accumulate in the fabric and come into contact with human skin during sleep.

In a commentary to Self, experts explained that a person loses 30,000 to 40,000 skin cells per day. Some of these cells remain on the pillows. In addition, sweat, oil from your skin, or saliva will also get on your pillowcases.

All these cells and body fluids can cause the development of microorganisms - bacteria and fungi - which can lead to skin irritation, rashes, and even infections.

Thomas A. Russo, MD, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Infectious Diseases, said that while fabrics such as pillowcases and sheets can potentially be contaminated, they are generally not an ideal place for most microorganisms.

However, contagious skin infections such as staphylococcus aureus or ringworm can theoretically be transmitted between two people through bedding.

How often do you need to change pillowcases

Wash or change pillowcases and anti-allergenic covers regularly. Experts advise to do qi if not daily, then at least once a week, and when washing, use the hottest temperature that you can kill germs and allergens.

An important point is to wash your face and shower every night before going to bed, especially if you sweat a lot or have seasonal allergies.

Pillows should be washed every six months with hot water and mild detergent. And you should replace the pillows with new ones every one to two years.

How to wash yellowed pillowcases

Another expert tip is how to wash yellowed pillowcases. It is noted that it is better to soak the pillowcase first. Fill a bowl with very hot water and add some dishwashing liquid to the water to help remove grease from the fabric, as well as ¾ cup of baking soda.

Make sure your pillowcases are completely submerged in the hot water. Leave them to soak for 30-40 minutes. Then rinse and machine wash as usual.

