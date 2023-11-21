Bread serves as a source of carbohydrates necessary to provide the body with energy. In addition, it contains B vitamins, minerals and fiber, which contribute to the normal functioning of the body.

TSN writes about it.

Nevertheless, nutritionists emphasize that excessive consumption of bread can lead to excess weight and metabolic problems. This often happens because bread is consumed with foods that do not go well with it.

Combinations of foods that do not go well with bread:

Jam

The combination of jam and bread can be heavy and high in calories, especially for those who are watching their figure.

Sausage

Although bread and sausage is a classic combination, it is best to avoid it due to the possible content of dyes and preservatives in sausage.

Fruit salads, pickled vegetables, sauerkraut

While these foods may seem like tasty sandwich additions, they can cause stomach problems.

Potatoes.

The combination of potatoes and bread can cause stomach heaviness and bloating.

Meat, in particular kebabs

The combination of fried meat and white bread can cause heaviness in the stomach and liver.

Cereals and pasta

Eating them at the same time can lead to an excessive load of carbohydrates.

Mushrooms

The combination of mushrooms and bread can cause heaviness and bloating due to the heavy load on the stomach.

