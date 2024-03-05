Gas stoves, while heat up quickly and distribute heat evenly, can be a little more difficult to clean than electric ones. Due to the open flame, any accumulation of food or grease on the grates can cause a fire, so it's important to clean them regularly.

Myhanh Truong, a senior engineer at 3M Scotch-Brite, explained to Southern Living: "The longer you put off the cleaning process, the more persistent those burnt stains and crumbs will be, creating a smelly reminder every time you cook on the stove."

He recommends cleaning the stove grates as soon as you notice a buildup of food or grease. "The longer you wait to clean up this mess, the harder it is to clean," he added.

Top tips for cleaning stove grates:

Vinegar:

Leave the grates in the kitchen sink in vinegar and water for 30 minutes. Use a brush to scrub them. Rinse well with water and dry.

Dishwashing detergent:

Fill the sink with water and a tablespoon of dishwashing detergent. Soak the racks for 15-20 minutes. Scrub with a brush or sponge to remove any burnt-on food. Rinse in clean water.

Baking soda:

Mix water and baking soda in a small bowl to create a paste. Coat the grates with the paste. Let them sit for 15-30 minutes. Use a sponge or scrubber to remove any stuck-on residue. Rinse in clean water and dry.

Clean stove grates not only ensure safety during cooking but also enhance the aesthetics of your kitchen.

