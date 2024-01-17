Delicate and refreshing kefir mousse with orange juice is the perfect dessert for a hot summer day. It is easy to prepare, and the result is simply delicious.

The recipe for kefir mousse with fruit juice was shared on the One Minute website. It's a great option for a delicious dessert. It is light and moderately sweet. Let's find out what ingredients we need and the step-by-step recipe.

Ingredients:

Kefir (2.5%) - 520 ml

Orange juice - 50 ml

Powdered sugar - 50 g (to taste)

Vanilla sugar - 0.5 tsp

Gelatin - 15 g

Egg - 1 pc.

Preparation:

Dissolve gelatin in 70 ml of boiled water and leave to swell for 15 minutes. Separate the white from the yolk. Beat the white with a mixer until stiff peaks form. Combine the kefir and orange juice. Mix well. Heat the gelatin in the microwave until completely dissolved, stirring every 10 seconds. Or heat the gelatin in a water bath. Beat the egg yolk with the icing sugar until smooth. Combine all the ingredients. Gradually pour in the kefir, stirring constantly to avoid lumps. Add the vanilla sugar and mix well again. Pour in the gelatin and mix. Gently add the whipped protein, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Pour the mousse into molds or glasses and refrigerate for 2-3 hours or overnight. Before serving, garnish the mousse with berries, fruit, chocolate, or nuts as desired.

Enjoy!

