Open an umbrella, buy a calendar and get a haircut: What not to do in winter to avoid getting into trouble

Winter is a period when not only nature but also the energy balance undergoes changes. At this time, you need to be cautious so that your actions do not lead to negative consequences.

You should keep in mind some things to avoid in winter, as it can lead to conflicts and turmoil, Ukr.Media reports.

Conflict and quarrels: According to folk beliefs, it is better to avoid conflicts and quarrels in winter, as the cold time can "freeze" relationships. Negative emotions, like snow, can accumulate, creating "cold" in the house.

Pouring water outside: Pouring water outside in the winter can symbolize the "freezing" of a relationship and possible difficulties in the future. Frozen water can become dangerous by turning to ice.

Opening an umbrella at home: Opening an umbrella in the house is seen as a sign of trouble and storms. According to folk omens this can lead to negative energies and difficulties in life.

Work in the garden: Superstitions say that garden work in winter is not only not beneficial, but can also harm the vitality of plants. Overwintering plants need rest, and active work can affect their energy.

Buying clocks or calendars: Buying a clock or calendar in winter according to prejudice can be a symbol of time slowing down, leading to a sense of slow time moving and life slowing down.

Cutting your hair: According to beliefs, cutting your hair in winter can "cut off" some of the energy and heat needed to overcome the cold. It is better to postpone the haircut to a warmer time of the year to preserve vitality.

