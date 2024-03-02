A snow-white bathroom is the dream of every housewife. But over time, its color loses its saturation, yellowing, plaque, and rust appear. And not always expensive products can cope with this problem. But don't rush to buy them – you can make your bathroom white with the help of improvised products that our grandmothers used to use. We'll tell you how to quickly get rid of yellowing, plaque, and rust in the bathroom without spending too much money. TSN writes about it.

How to clean the bathroom from plaque

Baking soda. First, wash the bathtub thoroughly. Then mix 3 tablespoons of baking soda and 2 tablespoons of water, and rub the surface with this paste. After 20 minutes, rinse off the baking soda with water. If the dirt is light, the bathtub will become white again.

Bleach. This method was used when there was no wide range of detergents. Since it is harmful to the skin, wear gloves. First, wash the bathtub, then apply bleach to problem areas or the entire surface. After 30 minutes, rinse it off with warm water – the bathtub will shine.

Peroxide and ammonia. Mix them in a ratio of 1:3, and rub the bathtub well. After 30 minutes, rinse off the solution with warm water. This tool acts as a bleach - yellowness, plaque, and stains will disappear.

How to get rid of rust on the bathtub

Rust usually appears where the faucet leaks. As water flows down, it makes brown streaks on the enamel. Fix the faucet first, then start cleaning.

Mix 100 g of baking soda and 50 g of water, and rub the bathtub and the rusted areas with this mixture. After 15 minutes, lubricate the walls with a sponge dipped in vinegar. The foam that forms will clean all traces of rust and plaque. The bathroom will shine with whiteness again!

