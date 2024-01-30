What dairy products are better to avoid

BLOG

Milk is not a food for adults. This statement may be partially true, but it's not that sad.

Even if you're past the age of infancy, milk can be in your diet if there are no contraindications:

intolerance (confirmed by laboratory results)

disorders of carbohydrate metabolism (insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes), except for parmesan.

Dairy products we can safely consume include

kefir, yogurt without sweet fillers, baked fermented milk, ayran

cottage cheese of normal fat content

young cheeses (feta, mozzarella, Adyghe cheese, suluguni, feta cheese)

goat cheese

aged cheeses, parmesan cheese

⠀Do not recommend: processed cheese, Camembert and brie, yogurt with sweet filling, sweet cottage cheese, or low-fat dairy products.

3 rules for eating dairy products:

⠀1 day - one dairy product. If we had cottage cheese for breakfast, we do not repeat dairy products during the day.

We do not combine dairy products with sweets. Milk is already a product with a very high insulin index. Adding jam, honey, and fruit to it, we turn the dish into an insulin bomb.

Due to the high insulin index, it is better to consume dairy products before 3:00 p.m.

Pay attention to the portion size:

⠀Daily portion for cottage cheese - 100 g,

fermented milk drink - 200-300 g

hard cheeses - 30-50 g.

⠀Don't be afraid of dairy products, but consume them correctly!

