An experienced gardener told whether fruit trees need to be pruned in December

Winter pruning of fruit trees is an important procedure that can positively affect the yield and health of plants. However, is it possible to prune in winter, and if so, when?

Daily video

The answer to this question depends on the specific climatic conditions, UNIAN reports. In most cases, December is not the best time for pruning, especially if your region has cold winters. Pruning at this time can damage plants because they are dormant and less active.

Read also: They will take energy - which trees should not be planted near the house

However, experienced gardeners say that the only reason why trees should not be pruned in winter is the extreme temperature of -10 degrees or below for plants. If it's warmer outside, you can safely arm yourself with garden shears, because a tree that is at rest (and this is only in winter) will more easily endure the unpleasant procedure.

When is the best time to prune fruit trees

Pruning should be carried out after the end of the growing season and before the start of sap flow, that is, before the buds begin to swell. Thus, it can be determined that the best time to prune fruit trees is late autumn or early winter, when the air temperature does not drop below -10 degrees.

What types of pruning can be done in winter

In winter, you can carry out the following types of pruning of fruit trees:

Crown formation. This type of pruning allows you to give the tree the desired shape and size.

Sanitary pruning. This type of pruning allows you to remove diseased, dry or damaged branches.

Thinning out the crown. This type of pruning allows you to improve the illumination and ventilation of the crown, which contributes to better fruiting.

As a reminder, every flower lover wants her flowerpots to be the most lush, beautiful, and healthy. But did you know that an inexpensive spice that every housewife uses for baking can help you grow perfect flowers on your windowsill?

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!