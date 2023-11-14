Despite the warm September and October, the cold and flu season continues in Ukraine. The Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention tells how to avoid these unpleasant diseases.

Doctors emphasize that no measures can guarantee one hundred percent protection against diseases. Flu and COVID-19 can lead to serious complications such as bronchitis, pneumonia, and heart problems. Vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of the disease and its severe course, doctors emphasize. This was reported by Suspilne.

Here are some simple tips from doctors to help reduce the risk of getting sick:

Handwashing and Antiseptic Use: Wash your hands regularly and use antiseptic to reduce the risk of infection. Avoiding Physical Contact and Crowds: Take care to avoid physical contact and places with large numbers of people. Ventilating the Room: Ventilate the room regularly to ensure fresh air circulation. Use of a Humidifier: Use a humidifier to maintain optimal humidity levels. Sleep, Balanced Diet and Physical Activity: Make sure you get enough sleep, eat a balanced diet, and get regular physical activity.

Influenza vaccination is recommended. The current vaccine can be purchased at your pharmacy, and COVID-19 vaccination is available free of charge. Doctors recommend the first booster vaccination 5 months after the initial course and the second if the previous one was done last winter.

